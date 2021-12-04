WATCH: Business Major Tries to Explain NFTs to Clueless Girlfriend in Hilarious Video

Non-fungible Tokens, or NFTs, are triggering an insane amount of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) among netizens. The crypto-centric digital art has gained immense popularity in a very short time due to the insane auctions, monumental prices, and the mystery attached with the concept. As a result, people want to hop on the NFT bandwagon even if they are not well-versed with what it actually is. A hilarious sketch depicts this phenomenon where a man is caught off guard by his girlfriend when she asks him to explain what an NFT is, while he is trying to buy one. The video was shared by Sahib Singh, a comedian and writer, and is tickling funny bones all across the internet. The video includes a conversation between a man and a woman discussing NFTs.

Sahib wants to buy an NFT, and while he is checking out one, his girlfriend asks him, “But like, what is it?” Sahib asks, “what do you not understand about it,” to which she replies, “everything.” This is where the video gets funnier as Sahib tries to grasp words to explain a concept that he himself seems to not understand properly.

“It is a simple…simple technology involving cryptocurrency,” he says. Then his girlfriend asks her about the full form of NFT. Sahib feels attacked and asks her to Google it. Moments later, he utters the wrong full form of NFT. “Non-fundable Token,” he says and further explains the technology in a way a layman would. "Some tokens are fungible, and this one is not,” he adds. Sahib leaves the couch when the girl says, “Can you use fungible in a sentence?”

Watch the entire sketch here, and do not miss the end.

Since being shared, the video has racked up more than 9 lakh views and has garnered roughly 45,000 likes. Netizens came up with a wide spectrum of reactions. While some were laughing at certain bits in the video, some confessed that they still do not understand what an NFT is.

One user wrote, “He doesn’t know either. None of us do.”

One user shared how everybody she talked to has not been able to give a clear definition.

Here are some other reactions to the funny sketch:

So, do you know what an NFT is?

