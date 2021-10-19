WATCH: Canada Couple Moves Dream Home Across Water on Boats, Video Goes Viral

A couple in Canada were living in their dream house with a gorgeous view until they learnt that the homeowner planned on tearing their home down and re-build it. This was lamentable for Daniele Penney, whose heart always belonged to the house. Along with her boyfriend, Kirk Lovell, she came up with a proposal that is almost reminiscent of relocation in Newfoundland history. They discovered a way to move their nest, known locally as a ‘biscuit box’, the old fashioned N.L. way. This is a story of grit, hope and dreams. It took the couple a leap of faith to pursue the rare method of safeguarding their humble abode. Danielle and Kirk ruled out an overland trip to move the house, given too many high voltage power lines and other obstacles. They figured a haul across the waterway to their nearby waterfront land was a possibility.

Danielle knew that it was a gamble to move the house from its location. Considering that Kirk’s brother had recently moved a shed across the ocean, the couple decided to take the risk. “We just said, ‘We’ll take it and make the best of it. See if it can withstand the water, and if it’s meant to be over there, it’s meant to be,’ she told CBC News.

With the help of small motorboats, the house was moved and barrels were placed underneath it. To give extra buoyancy, the structure was tied up to a metal frame.

Speaking to the portal, Danielle recalled a point of time during the over eight hour journey when the house tipped down from a corner. She said that the water came up till its second storey window. To add to her panic, Kirk’s boat broke down making Danielle feel like she lost the house.

The voyage attracted some crowd and the communities around helped the couple stabilize the house. It was not all hassle-free but the house finally reached its destination.

Watch the aerial footage here:

The couple thanked all the people who put an effort in making the entire floating operation successful. They arrived on dry land before suppertime. Danielle had drilled holes in the flooring of the house to let the water seep out. The house is far from being dry enough to live in, given the water damage it suffered, but she hopes that they can move back in soon. Until their dream house is completely renovated, the couple is living in a camper on their McIvers property.

