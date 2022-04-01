WATCH: Canadian Couple Adopts Indian Stray Dog Injured in Accident in Wholesome Video

Whenever someone thinks of adopting a pet, we often tend to go for the most exotic and expensive breed available. Especially when it comes to dogs, people neglect the ones wandering on roads, and bring home one from pet stores. However, a kind act by a Canadian couple has inspired many on the internet as the duo chose to adopt a street dog from India. The couple even shared the short yet heartwarming tale on their Instagram page through a video.

“A little shy at first, but didn’t take long to bond. Welcome home Indy," wrote the pair. In the video, Havilah Heger and her husband Stephen expressed the emotions that they felt after deciding to adopt Indy.

Here is the video:

At the beginning of the video, Havilah is seen filled with excitement as she goes to the airport to receive the dog. “Just waiting for our dog. It’s happening," she is heard saying. The couple also ensures that they get through the necessary paperwork required to adopt Indy. Stephen shares in the video that he received the papers from India and was headed to “get the stamp."

As they get closer to meeting their adorable Indian pariah stray dog, Havilah is seen failing to contain her excitement and even says at one point that she feels like throwing up.

Finally, the video shows Indy arriving in a dog cage at the airport after which both Havilah and Stephen rush to see her. “You are so beautiful," the text in the video reads. Initially, the dog appears a bit puzzled after covering a long journey but is soon seen blending with its new parents.

The couple lovingly feeds their new pet and showers her with all the love they had been waiting to share.

In another post, the couple even shared some details about Indy and revealed that she is a rescued pet. They also shared that Indy had met with an accident, in which she injured her leg and tail badly. “Her tail never recovered and had to get amputated, so now she has the cutest little stub tail," they added.

The couple’s adorable gesture soon went viral and garnered more than 2 lakh likes on Instagram. In the comment section, users could not resist but praise the duo for such an inspiring act. “She is so lucky to be with you guys. You guys are amazing," wrote one user. “So sweet of you," wrote another.

