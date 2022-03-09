WATCH: Cancer Patient Reunited with Pet Dog after Gruelling Chemotherapy Sessions

Animal videos are always a delight to watch and bring out the best of emotions in us. Sometimes it is their cute antics or their free-spiritedness but the ones that leave us spellbound are the ones that portray the bond between pets and their owners. Videos of emotional reunions between humans and their pets, whether cats or dogs, are always touching to see. These are the videos that, understandably, strike a chord with a large number of individuals on the Internet. Both the humans and their pets may be seen in these videos displaying extreme joy and emotional attachment to one another. A video posted on social media recently by a reporter is no different.

The video begins with Maria, a cancer sufferer who had spent 40 days in the hospital. She endured multiple operations and chemotherapy during this time, which resulted in her losing all of her hair and confining her to a wheelchair. She can be seen in the video being led to the entrance where her best buddy and pet dog, Amora, is just waiting to greet her. The moment Amora met her human, Maria, things couldn’t have gone much better. The heart-warming reunion will make you both smile and shed a tear.

“After spending 40 days in the hospital receiving her cancer treatments and undergoing several surgeries, Maria is reunited with her best friend Amora," the post read. “Maria was released a few weeks later and is now cancer-free," read the full caption.

The video, posted a day back, has already gone viral enough to gather more than 1000 likes. “This is my favorite site to follow on IG. Brings tears of happiness to me with every story," commented an Instagram user. “Bless you, sweet girl," read another comment. “Amora is still welcoming mommie home to this day," commented a third user.

