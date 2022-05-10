Watch: Capybara Enjoys an Unconventional Ride on a Tortoise, Internet Loves it

The internet is home to a variety of videos of different genres but one kind that never fails to entertain us is animal clips. This is because their cuteness, funny antics and histrionics as well as their free-spiritedness appeal to people of all age groups. Many of these videos involve interspecies interactions. A similar video is doing the rounds on the Internet and we are here to tell you about it.

The video shows a species of rat, known as capybara, having the time of his life on a ride, except you cannot guess what the ride is. Well, it is on a tortoise. In the video, the capybara clings to the shell of the tortoise, who is moving around with the cute passenger.

A Twitter handle, named Capybaras, shared the video on Monday with the caption, “Tortoise taxi", and the video has been doing the rounds on the Internet. Take a look at the video below.

The coordination, rapport and the bond between the two different species have left people amazed. While most people commented about how surprising and cute the mutual trust between the two animals was, some pointed out that the capybara looked scared. Capybaras are a sub species of rats, native to South America and are known to be the largest rodents in the world.

Instances of two different species of animals having healthy interactions with each other are not that uncommon. Earlier this year, a video of a dog and a lion engaging in playful activities with each other went viral.

