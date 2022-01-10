WATCH: Car Ends Up on Tram Tracks After Istanbul Driver Takes a Wrong Turn

You must have heard that sometimes it takes a wrong turn to get you to the right place but a driver in Turkey’s Istanbul mistakenly landed on tram tracks after diverting from the main road.The incident was captured in the CCTV footage from the Topkapi tram station on December 30. Several cameras installed in and around the station recorded the silver sedan taking the unusual route. According to the video published by TRT World on YouTube, the car could be seen entering the tram station at a significant speed in one of the CCTV footages. Another CCTV captured the baffled faces of the passengers who were waiting for a tram at the station but instead witnessed a sedan passing by. Failing to believe their eyes, the passengers even tried to have a better look of the car which vroomed through the track.

As per a report by Turkish news site Haberler, the vehicle later even slowed down beside the platform as bystanders watched in disbelief. However, the passengers called the police and fire brigade as the car got stuck. It was then taken off the tram track.

The Topkapi station is located in the Faith district of Turkey which is also known as the ‘historical peninsula’ of Istanbul. It serves a short T1tram line which is just over 11 miles.

An even more bizarre incident was captured last year in July when a man resorted to drive on the railway tracks in a bid to escape with a stolen car. CCTV footage had showed the driver speeding away from the road and breaking the barrier to enter the Chestnut train station in England.

However, the driver who was getting chased by the police at that time later abandoned the car on the tracks and fled the scene on foot. Witnessing the SUV on the railway tracks had left the passengers puzzled. Some onlookers even recorded the incident on their phones and circulated it on the internet where it went viral.

