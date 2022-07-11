WATCH: Car Outruns Landslide by Inches in Hollywood-style Escape in China

In what looked like a scene from a high-octane Hollywood action film, a car driver in China's southwestern Sichuan province narrowly skipped a horrific landslide. The video of the incident, which has now gone viral on the internet, shows debris of a mountain landing on the highway, the car was travelling on. The car can be seen speeding away from the tunnel, making its way out moments before the debris fall to leave plumes of smoke in the air. The video of the incident which reportedly occurred on July 5 was shared on Twitter by Now this News.

The clip was shared along with a caption claiming that no casualties were reported after the slide. The incident may have been a result of “wicked weather" that China has been experiencing for the past few weeks, reported Accuweather.

The northern part of the country has been experiencing unusually high temperatures while southern parts have seen wet conditions. The continuous rain has led to a sharp rise in instances of landslides as the rainfall allows mud and water to carry rocks and small pieces of debris downhill. The heavy force carrying the debris downhill has enough momentum to cause damage to property and even be deadly in some cases.

In a similar incident earlier in January this year, at least 14 workers were killed at a construction site in China's Guizhou province following a landslide. Three workers were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries from the incident. Photos shared by state media showed rescue crews working overnight to evacuate workers under the masses of debris and crushed machinery

Last year, workers died in another Southern China province of Guandong after a tunnel they were building flooded. The incident occurred after abnormal noise was heard and bits of material started falling off on one side of the two-tube tunnel. The incident followed another accident at the tunnel in March 2021 that left two workers dead.

