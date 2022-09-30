Watch: Cashier Cat Collects Currency Notes, Refuses to Return; Internet Laughs Out Loud

While dogs are considered loyal and obedient, cats have the reputation of being moody. We often come across various viral cat videos on the Internet where these felines can be spotted doing the weirdest antics ever. A video of a bossy “cashier" cat has been making the rounds on the Internet, taking netizens on a laughter ride.

Uploaded on Twitter by an account named Yog, the adorable video will brighten up your day. “Only deposits are allowed under the cashier’s new rule…" read the hilarious tweet.

The now-viral video opens with a domestic cat, lounging on a box filled with currency notes. The adorable feline seems to be in its tune as it lies down comfortably, tilting its head backwards to see the people surrounding it.

The moment the cat gets a little distracted a person can be seen reaching out to grab a note from the cat. However, the intelligent feline was quick to notice the person’s actions. It smacked at the hand with its defiant paws, refusing him to take the money.

When the person dropped his currency note in the box and tried to take it, the grumpy feline took possession of that note as well. It smacked the person’s hand again, claiming the note as its own.

Social media users have dashed to the comments to express their amusement at the cat’s erratic behaviour. “My bank account would be so much healthier if they hired kitty to guard it against my wreckless spending," wrote one Twitter user. “Such a strict catshier you got there," commented a second one.

The video has been watched as many as 728.2k times and collected over 25k likes on the micro-blogging site. Earlier, another rib-tickling video of a cat counting notes at lightning-fast speed also created a rage on the Internet. Check out the video here:

Would you also like to deposit your money to these adorable furball cashiers?

