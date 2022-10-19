Watch: Cat Steals Dog's Sleeping Spot, Adorable Rivalry Takes Over The Internet

When you have a pet in your house there is not even a single dull day in your life. Pets like dogs and cats usually keep you entertained with their bizarre antics and adorable mischiefs. If you have adopted a dog and a cat in the same house, fights between the two animals might be a common occurrence. Although an uncanny friendship might bloom between dogs and cats, it usually takes some time for either of the two pets to adjust to the same household.

This viral video is living proof that if a dog and a cat exist in the same house, trouble is likely to arise. Taking to Twitter, an account named LADbible has dropped this hilarious yet adorable video on the micro-blogging site that shows a feline sleeping on a dog’s bed, as the latter tries its best to make the cat leave. “It’s the cat’s bed now," read the caption.

The now-viral visual opens with a pet cat, lazing on a carpet as the dog of the house continues to bark at the feline. The video indicates that the carpet is probably the sleeping space of the canine, and the cat has somehow seized its spot, making the dog angry. Although the dog barks at the cat multiple times, the latter seems to be nonchalant, refusing to move from its comfortable position, and looking at the dog with squinty eyes.

The helpless canine paws at the cat, nudging the mischievous feline to move but the cat just won’t seem to budge. After numerous failed attempts, the dog finally complies with the cat’s adamance and settles itself at one corner of the carpet. The adorable furry fellow sits uncomfortably at one end of the huge carpet with half of its back on the ground as the cat continues to sleep in the same spot.

The video has evoked rib-tickling reactions from social media users who went aww at the adorable rivalry between the two pets. While one user commented, “I vibe with the cat," another wrote, “The cat just chose the thug life." “Cats are little shits," dropped in a third individual.

So far, the video has amassed more than 199.3k views and received over 540 likes and counting. What do you think of this cute fight?

