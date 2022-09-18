WATCH: Chandigarh University Witnesses Protests After Reports of Suicide Over MMS Scandal

Protests have broken out at Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali after a girl allegedly leaked private videos of her hostel mates online which led to suicides. The reports of suicides, however, are not yet confirmed. As per sources, the police have taken the accused student into custody and are questioning her. The police state that a case has been registered against the accused girl under Sections 354 c of IPC and IT act at the Gharuan police post. The accused is a first-year MBA student. It all started post-midnight after the videos of around 60 girls taking baths in the hostel were leaked. The accused sent them to a boy in Shimla, who shared those on social media.

Several videos and images of the protests are now going viral on social media. “Protest breaks out in Chandigarh University after someone secretly recorded videos of girls from hostel bathroom and leaked them online. University administration is trying to muzzle the protest, according to a student," wrote a Twitter user.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains has urged the protesting students to remain calm. “It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious, it is also test of ours now as a society," he wrote in a tweet.

Police has denied any incident of death, injury or attempt to suicide as of now. According to Hindustan Times, Mohali SSP said, “It’s a matter of a video being shot by a girl student & circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused student has been arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) reported."

Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati said that an investigation is underway. While speaking to ANI, she said, “This is a serious matter, an investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused won’t be spared."

