WATCH: Chaotic Scenes at Kerala Mall Bring Promotions of Malayalam Movie 'Thallumaala' to Halt

Malayalam film Thallumaala starring Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan is gearing up for an August 12 release and the makers are on a promotional spree. However, their latest promotional event got cancelled due to safety concerns after crowds turned up in numbers exceeding expectations. Safety worries have been raised as a result of the hundreds of people jamming the HiLITE Mall in Kozhikode, Kerala to attend the promotional event. Many users on social media have noted that the scenario could become chaotic and dangerous in the event of an emergency after pictures of the crowd studded mall went viral.

The unprecedented crowd led the team of Thallumaala to cancel the event. Film distributor AB George has shared a video of the crowd on his Twitter handle and informed everyone that the event was cancelled.

Many users have expressed their concern about the mall authorities not following safety standards, letting such a big crowd accumulate inside the mall.

Lead actor Tovino Thomas also shared a video of himself talking about the crowd, saying he had never seen a crowd like this ever in his life. He even said he was not sure he would come back alive. However, he thanked the people of Kozikhode for their love and admiration.

In July, a similar scene played out at the Lulu Mall locations in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, as thousands of people showed up around midnight to shop during a heavily publicised sale. The mall was accessible to the general public from 11:59 p.m. on July 6 till sunrise on July 7.

The film is directed by Khalid Rahman and also co-stars Shine Tom Chacko alongside the lead actors. Going by the film’s trailer, the plot revolves around the life of an internet celebrity and a vlogger.

