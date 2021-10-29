WATCH: Chef Crafts Giant 4 Kg Chocolate Whale in Viral Video

A chocolatier and pastry chef, Amaury Guichon, has left netizens in disbelief with his recent creation i.e, a giant chocolate whale. The 90lbs ‘realistic’ looking whale made out of milk and dark chocolate has been crafted in four days. The chef shared its recipe in a video. The clip begins with the chef mixing the melted chocolate ingredients for modelling the confectionary into a large grey coloured sea whale. He can be seen carving the textures by piping the edges and designing the whale’s fins, eyes, and tail with his own hands He sculpted the marine creature by using a welding machine, paper, sheets of chocolate and chocolate clay. Once the sculpture is ready, he gave a realistic skin texture by spraying milk and grey textured syrup. The shiny and scaly skin for the whale with excellent gloss makes it look like a real whale. Sharing the clip, Guichon wrote, “This massive 90lbs whale was crafted in 4 days using Milk and Dark Chocolate, I love the realistic-looking skin.”

As soon as the video was been shared, it garnered over 7 lakh views. The clip has left everyone awestruck as netizens have flooded the post with their reactions. A user wrote, “I'm always amazed by your work.” The user even asked Guichon if he eats his crafts, especially these big masterpieces. Another user wrote, “You would have made an excellent sculptor.” A third one commented, “Oh my God, it is so beautiful.”

Guichon often shares some of the most amazing-looking hyper-realistic confectionaries made by him on Instagram and leaves people amazed. Earlier, he prepared a giant sea dragon with milk and chocolates. Sharing the clip he captioned, “New idea of making modular elements giving a different feeling each time.” The clip has garnered more than 3 lakhs of likes on social media.

Not only this, but he has also showcased his amazing skills by crafting a 90 lbs chocolate robot, a chocolate eagle of 50 lbs and many more such creations.

