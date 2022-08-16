WATCH: Chester Zoo Captures Rare Baby Giraffe's First Wobbly Steps After Birth

Under the observation of his mother Orla, a newborn giraffe namely Stanley took his first wobbly steps within just an hour of being born at the Chester Zoo in England. The new member of the zoo is given his name after Mount Stanley, which is the tallest mountain in Uganda, where multiple zoo conservationists are leaving no stone unturned to boost the number of giraffes in the wildlife. The birth took place inside the zoo’s giraffe habitat on August 6 around 2.57 am, however, it wasn’t until August 11 that the zoo keepers shared the news via social media.

As per a report by the Guardian, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has named all the species of giraffes under the vulnerable list of creatures that are close to extinction. Among them, Rothschild’s giraffes are one of the most threatened species. Chester Zoo details that fewer than 2,500 Rothschild’s giraffes are present in the wild currently and hence, the birth of Stanley has become a major cause of celebration for conservationists. The team manager of giraffes at the Zoo, Sarah Roffe, in a statement told Cheshire Live, “Mum-to-be Orla was stood next to Dagmar, another experienced mum, for the delivery as she readied herself for the final push. Her calf then arrived into the world with quite the bump, causing the rest of the herd to jump to their feet.

The birth of the rare newborn Stanley, who is already six feet tall, was captured by the CCTV footage of the zoo. In addition to this, the cameras also recorded the baby giraffe’s first few steps that saw him moving toward his mother Orla. The age of the mom giraffe is reported to be 14. She was pregnant for the last 15 months and had to undergo labour for over three hours to bring her son into the world. Chester Zoo also took to social media to share the news of baby Stanley’s birth.

“Something incredibly special happened inside our giraffe habitat. A rare baby giraffe has been born, and our cameras captured every moment. Meet Stanley…the rare Giraffe calf born at the zoo and today he went for his first outdoor zoomies. He’s named after Mount Stanley in Uganda where our conservationists are fighting to boost giraffe numbers in the wild," stated the zoo. Take a look at the video here:

https://twitter.com/KION546/status/1559367000182456321

The video has garnered over 22 thousand likes on Instagram leaving a barrage of netizens dropping adorable comments for marking his arrival. While some are calling him ‘handsome’, many also hailed him as ‘adorable’.

