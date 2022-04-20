Watch: Child Urinates in Bottle at Food Court, Netizens Hit Out at Mother

Many of you must have heard about cases when people urinated in a bottle in an emergency. This generally happens in the case of a child or elderly people travelling in a car and the public toilet is far away. Recently, a photo of a mother holding a bottle in a food court of a Singapore mall to relieve her child went viral.

The post was shared on the Facebook page of Complaint Singapore by a member named Liz Lun on April 16.

“Why like that? The toilet is just outside one minute away," wrote the user.

The post has nearly 400 comments to date. Many commented that such behaviour was “unhygienic and uncivilised".

One user said, “Kid is small, I know, but this is still unacceptable. This is a food court where people are having a meal. Before going into the food court, I should have asked the boy if he wanted to go to the toilet. This is pee; what if the boy wanna poo, is she gonna let the boy do it there?"

“As a mother myself, I would bring my children to the restroom first before taking the train, the bus, any transportation or before entering somewhere, anywhere or before doing any activities," said Facebook user Alfa Faith Koh.

“Because to avoid this kind of situation. Even now that my children are grown up (preschoolers), I still maintain the same practices," she added.

“This is just plain rude," commented another individual

“The adults are the ones contaminating children’s minds with poor values, lack of basic courtesy. Don’t tell me we need a poster to say no peeing here?" the user added.

While many trolled the mother, a few supported the move and said, “It was difficult to find a seat in a food court sometimes, so the individuals couldn’t leave their spot to go to the bathroom."

Another supporter said, “I suspect the boy’s mum scared toilet got covid and that’s why :)"

