WATCH: Children Fall 30 Feet as Water Slide Snaps in Half at Indonesian Amusement Park

A video showing horrifying moments of a water slide accident in an amusement park in Indonesia has gone viral on social media. The video shows children at the amusement park falling to the ground from a height of 30-feet after the waterslide they were riding on collapsed in the middle. Onlookers screamed in shock as others attempted to help the victims. The incident occurred at Kenjeran park in East Java’s Surabaya city on May 7, reported Daily Star.

Out of the total 16 visitors who were trapped inside the slide, eight had to be rushed to a nearby hospital with three of them sustaining broken bones.

The amusement park in a statement said that the accident happened because the ride had worn out and weakened over time. While maintenance work was carried out over 9 months ago, the slide could not handle the overload of people.

Following the accident, authorities closed the waterpark and an investigation to determine the cause of the slide collapse is ongoing.

Surabaya’s deputy mayor, Armuji ordered an immediate inspection of all water parks in the region to ensure the availability of safety measures to avoid the possibility of any such accident in future.

Armuji said that the Surabaya City Government will provide trauma-healing assistance to the victims of the accident and they will be “accompanied" until full recovery.

He added that the park’s management will be held responsible for the accident and they would have to bear the medical expenses of the victims until they fully recover. The youngest person injured in the accident was 10 and is reported to have fully recovered from his “minor" injuries.

In a similar accident in an amusement park in Florida, US, a 14-year-old boy plunged 430 feet to his death. A video of the horrid accident showed onlookers screaming as the boy fell from the free fall ride. The boy named Tyre Sampson was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to death. Eyewitness’ account suggests that Tyre’s death was accidental but further investigations are underway.

