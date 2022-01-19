WATCH: Chile Metro Driver Announces Retirement, Gets Warm Farewell From Passengers

For people who commute using public transport, metro trains and buses hold such a mundane yet essential position in their lives. Probably that is why when a metro driver in Chile announced his retirement in the train’s public announcement system, people were gathered to offer him hugs and a warm farewell. The heartwarming video, posted by Santiago Metro’s official Twitter account, is going viral and melting people’s hearts. The clip begins with 71-year-old Cástulo Araya making an announcement on the public announcement system while he is seen sitting in the driver’s control. He speaks in Spanish, “Dear passengers, I have a very special announcement,” as translated by Good News Correspondent. Araya goes on to say that he is speaking to the passengers on his very last lap after his 44 years of service. He urges them to take care of the metro. “A hug to everyone, see you always,” Araya can be seen speaking in Spanish in the video.

When the train stops at the next station, as seen in the video, some passengers walk to the outside of the driver's cabin and clap. Then, Araya comes out and passengers congratulate him. Some people offer fist bumps to him while some shake hands with him. Some people also offer him a hug. Someone can also be heard singing “O sole Mio” in the background.

According to the tweet’s caption, alongside being the L4-4A driver, Araya also served as a union leader at different periods during his career.

Responding to the wholesome video, a Twitter user wrote, “Beautiful.”

“Happy Retirement," wished another user.

Another user pointed out that the driver retired with the satisfaction of having fulfilled their duty.

According to another user, to be recognised by his passengers must have been a thrilling experience for the driver.

One user found his gesture to say goodbye to passengers exciting and nice. “I wish him all the best in life, health, family life, tranquillity. He deserves it after so much work,” they wrote.

What do you think of the video?

