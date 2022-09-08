WATCH: Chile President Gives Speech While Kid Dressed as Superman Cycles Around Him

Whenever a strong personality delivers a speech, everyone usually maintains decorum and discipline around him. But something quite unusual happened when Chile President Gabriel Boric was delivering a speech last week. A video has been making rounds on Twitter that shows Chile's President giving a speech after he cast his vote for the constitutional plebiscite. During his speech, a superman video-bombed. No, it was not the man of steel but a kid in costume. The kid stole the entire show with his antics in the now-viral clip.

In the 28-second snippet, the boy can be seen riding a cycle. First, he stops beside President Boric and hears him speak for a few seconds and then starts to circle around him unfazed. The little boy wore a red cape and white helmet with his costume. The officials standing around the President just observed the child’s actions but did not intervene.

The text attached to the video that was shared on Twitter read, “Superman encircles Gabriel Boric after he submits his vote in today’s plebiscite.”

As soon as the video was shared by a user, the Twitterati instantly reacted to the video. “Little Superman may be showering blessings on Boric! A good Omen for President and country, where children move freely,” said one of the users.

Another commented, “Wow…that video says so much about Chile. Humble, Peaceful, Respect. Hope it's not a narrative-building drama (sic).”

A person wrote, “Tight security by superhero.”

The video has received more than 1.36 lakh views.

According to reports by Reuters, some 7.9 million Chileans voted against the draft constitution on Sunday against 4.9 million who voted in favour, a blow to the country’s 36-year-old President who backed its adoption.

The vote has been perceived as a political thermometer for Mr Boric, who is the youngest president of the country. He came to office in March vowing economic and social reforms.

