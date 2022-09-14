Watch: Chilling Video Of Lioness Gate-Crashing Party And Targetting A Guest Viral

Most of us would not take kindly to an invited guest gate-crashing our party and most likely take steps to oust them. However, what if the uninvited guest ousts you from your own social gathering? Well, in a video you are going to see today, a well-decorated gathering at some undisclosed location had a rather intimidating guest wandering into it that left people panic-stricken. The guest in question happens to be a lioness that somehow found its way from the wilderness into the party.

The video in question was shared by the Instagram handle Lions Habitat almost 2 months ago, however, the video is still going viral. In the hair-raising video, we see a venue decorated with lights, hinting that a party or a social gathering with festivities is taking place there. However, a lioness has somehow managed to find its way there and not only has it gate-crashed the party but appears to have even targeted a person.

The lioness is seen trying to get hold of a man, who has climbed a tree in a desperate attempt to get to a safe haven. However, the lioness is in no mood to give up and starts climbing the tree herself as the man desperately tries to kick it so that it loses its grip and falls. Take a look at the video, which we guarantee will give you goosebumps.

The video does end abruptly as the man is trying to kick off the lioness, leaving us oblivious to the fate of the man. Many users in the comment section also were concerned and wanted to know if the man was safe. While it is not known if the man got away and the wild cat was rescued by forest officials or not, here’s hoping that it all ended well.

