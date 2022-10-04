WATCH: China Unveils Fastest Maglev Train in the World With a Speed of Up to 600 km Per Hour

Work on futuristic transportation methods from flying taxis to high-speed trains has progressed at breakneck speed in the past decade. What once used to be content of sci-fi books and movies is now on the verge of completely transforming the way we travel, and more importantly: how much time we take doing it. One such futuristic mode of transportation has been developed by China.

The Chinese, who were earlier dependent on imports for high-speed technology, have managed to build Maglev- the world’s fastest train. Yet, running at a top speed of 600 kmph is perhaps not this train’s most impressive feature. That honour is likely to go to how it achieves this feat in the first place: magnetic levitation.

Magnetic levitation, which provides the portmanteau that is the namesake of the ultra-high-speed Chinese rail system, refers to a transportation system using electromagnetic force to literally “levitate" above the track with no physical contact between the rail and the body. The train is levitated because of the strong force of repulsion between the poles of the magnets on the rail and those on the train’s body.

The Maglev is already in use in China’s Shanghai region, transporting people from the Shanghai airport to town. At its top speed, the train will be able to cover the distance between the Dragon’s administrative capital and its financial capital within 2.5 hours.

Cities like Shanghai and Chengdu are already conducting research on how such high speed could enhance inter-city and inter-province travel.

While those cities are trying to figure out the viability of ultra-fast long-distance transportation, and while other countries (Japan and Germany, for instance) try to reach the velocity achieved by the Dragon, China has already begun experimenting with maglev cars.

Till both of these become the vehicles of choice in the nation, China’s 37,900 km network of high-speed rail (HSR or bullet trains), expected to almost double by 2035 is likely to serve its citizens well.

