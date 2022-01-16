WATCH: Chinese Man Covers Entire Body with 6 Lakh Bees, Sets Guinness World Record

A video of a man covering himself with bees for world record has created a buzz after it was shared online on Guinness World Records (GWR) official Facebook page. The Guinness World Records Italian show features a man named Ruan Liangming from China covering his entire body in bees to create the ultimate “bee beard". According to Guinness World Records, Bee Bearding is a carnival dating back to the 19th century. Ruan has set a record for the ‘Heaviest mantle of bees’ by carrying 63.7 kg with 637,000 individual insects, which includes 60 queen bees. The astonishing video has accumulated more than 70 lakh views on YouTube and the numbers are still increasing. Stunned netizens have posted various comments.

Here is the video:

Advertisement

An experienced entertainer said on the website that the challenger who carries the bees must keep calm. The bees will die once they sting you, so mostly they will avoid stinging unless they feel you’re threatening them. In addition, the entertainer also said that if the performer feels that the bees are in an ‘unsteady’ mood the one who is performing should figure out a reason quickly to stop the record attempt.

In an another case, an African man, in a viral video, showcased a similar superpower as he transported a swarm of bees, all sitting on his arm. The TikTok video, also widely shared on Twitter, shows a beekeeper transporting a bee colony by carrying the queen in his fist because of which thousands of bees flocked over his entire arm. The man can be seen walking casually like it’s just another day in his life. But not for netizens, who have been left highly impressed.

Advertisement

The video was also shared on the microblogging site by Rex Chapman and has been viewed around 2 million times.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.