WATCH: Chocolate Chameleon, Anyone? Chef Creates Life-size 'Masterpiece'

Amaury Guichon, a popular Swiss-French pastry chef, keeps impressing his viewers with his magnificent chocolate masterpieces on social media. This time his creation of a mother and baby chameleon resting in a ‘chocolate rainforest’ is winning hearts on the internet. The chef shared a video of his new chocolate wonder on his Instagram handle and it has gone viral since then! “Chocolate Chameleon! Mother and baby chilling in the chocolate rainforest!" reads the caption.

In the video, he can be seen carving chocolate, shaping and moulding it to create a sculpture of a mother and baby chameleon resting on the branch of a tree in the rainforest. He also sprays edible paint on it, at the end, to make it look more lifelike.

The video has so far received over 6 million views on Instagram and comments of appreciation are continuing to pour in. “I’m blown away with the detail and precision put into each of these masterpieces!" said one of the comments.

“Phenomenal. Between you and the cake culinary artist you guys should make an art exhibit of food," commented another viewer.

This is not the first time that Guichon has left netizens awestruck. His chocolate creations have stunned the internet in the past as well. He is well known on the internet now for his amazing artworks.

The chef recently also created a huge sculpture of the Statue of Liberty on the occasion of American Independence Day. This gem was made by using 115lbs or 52kgs of chocolate and was 7ft tall. Some other of his absolutely realistic and mind-blowing chocolate artworks include a red rusty squid of its actual size, a wall-mounted showpiece of a dragon spewing fire out of his mouth, a gigantic crocodile, and more.

Amaury Guichon keeps posting videos of his admirable food works to keep the audience hooked. He has 9 million followers on Instagram and over 8 million followers on Facebook. He also has a YouTube channel with almost 5 lakh subscribers.

