WATCH: Choking Baby Saved in US Restaurant Using Portable Airway-clearing Device

Jon and Jayne Koehler were enjoying their breakfast at Irmo’s Eggs Up Grill when their son Gabriel started choking on a piece of pancake. After a few seconds, the incident turned into a nightmare for the couple when they realised the severity of the situation. The mother and father felt a frightening sense of helplessness. The frightening incident was caught on the restaurant’s CCTV camera, and the video has gone viral on social media. Jayne, the mother, began patting her son Gabriel’s back at first. “We kind of pat him on the back, thought okay, he has got this, he is going to get it down," said Jayne, according to Inside Edition’s report.

As shown in the video, a room full of people came to a halt, their attention no longer focused on their food; everyone attempted to help, but minutes passed and Gabriel started losing consciousness. Diner hurried to assist in the purchase of the Heimlich manoeuvre, a first-aid method in which abdominal thrusts are performed to relieve upper airway blockages caused by foreign objects, but even that did not work.

Jayne stated that her son was turning blue and that it happened very quickly. She went on to say that when she turned him over, he looked terrible. “I thought, ‘OK, this is not good’, and that’s when I called for help," she added.

Salvation arrived in the guise of a man named Major Hillard, who instantly got up and went out to his car and collected a device known as a Lifevac, portable airway-clearing equipment. Hillard attempted to dislodge the impediment from Gabriel’s mouth using the Lifevac. Hillard ultimately succeeded in removing the piece of pancake from the infant’s mouth using the lifevac equipment, and the baby was saved.

“As soon as I did that last pull, his eyes popped open, and he started gasping for air," said Hillard.

Jon posted about this incident on his Facebook account. He said that he will forever be grateful for the people who saved his son’s life.

Such incidents can scare anyone, especially when in public places. However, Hillard acted as a lifesaver for the little boy.

