WATCH: CISF Personnel Saves Man Who Accidentally Fell On Delhi Metro Tracks

We have witnessed several instances when a cop or a man in uniform has gone out of his way to help people or even save them from perilous situations. A lot of these perilous situations arise from men or women trying to board or deboard a moving train either on normal railway stations or Metro stations. Something of a similar nature happened on Friday at Shahdara Metro Station in Delhi. A man who slipped on the edge of the platform and fell onto the tracks was saved by an on-duty officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The man, identified as one Shailander Mehata, had a very narrow escape as he was walking with his eyes fixated on his phone and walked right up to the edge of the platform without realising it and fell headlong onto the tracks. In the clip of the same shared by CISF on their social media handle, Shailender is seen getting up but appears to be dazed and unable to climb up onto the platform. On patrol duty, CISF personnel leaped onto the track and helped lift him up to safety. Fortunately, there was no incoming train at that point of time.

The 40-seconds clip has now received more than 24,000 views and 264 retweets. People lauded the CISF personnel’s prompt action that averted a tragedy.

Last December, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer saved the life of a woman who lost her balance trying to get off a moving express train at Bengal’s Purulia station and nearly fell into the gap between the train and the platform.

Two women are seen in the video jumping off the Santragachi-Anand Vihar Express as it speeds up. While one of them landed on the platform, the other drifted dangerously close to the space between the train and the platform, losing her balance. This is when an RPF Sub-Inspector rushed in and saved her life by pulling her onto the platform just in time.

