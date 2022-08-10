WATCH: Cliff Collapse On UK Beach Due to Scorching Heat, Video Goes Viral

A beach in the United Kingdom has turned into a no-go zone, after a series of cliffs collapsed in a coastal area, leaving behind a huge cloud of dust. As per The Telegraph, the incident took place in Devon’s East Beach in Sidmouth on August 8, and witnesses claimed that firstly it happened with two huge collapses and then several smaller rock falls, with pieces of cliff falling down “every half hour". Reportedly, this unexpected havoc was caused by the scorching heat that has gripped the UK. After the incident, several pictures and videos of the incident have surfaced online.

The report added that the rise in the temperature has led to the cracks in the Jurassic Coast’s fragile cliffs and has also weakened the brittle surface, resulting in landslides. As per a recent Ladbible report, the first dramatic fall happened at 9:30 am, followed by another large fall and smaller rock falls occurring throughout the morning. A Twitter user shared the video of the incident, and wrote, “Moment huge chunk of rock fell off a cliff face onto the beach below after it cracked in the recent spell of hot weather, a large section of Sidmouth cliff, Devon, crashed onto the beach." The small clip shows the hair-raising event, which resulted in a huge cloud of dust.

Advertisement

Now, while warning people to avoid walking on the beach because of the unstable cliffs, Rural East Devon Police has shared a picture and tweeted, “Another large cliff fell this morning. Reminder to beach users not to walk on the beach East of Sidmouth due to unstable cliffs which could fall at any time."

Advertisement

Fortunately, the incident has caused no injuries, reported Mirror. In conversation with the news portal, Dorset Council said, “Heat causes rocks to expand and, particularly during temperature fluctuations, any pre-existing cracks can widen, and new cracks can also form. This makes cliffs potentially more unstable and rock-falls more likely to happen." In addition, the report blamed temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius for the two landslides.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here