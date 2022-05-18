WATCH: CNN Anchor Breaks Down on Air While Reporting on Buffalo Shooting

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell was unable to hold back while reporting live from outside the supermarket in Buffalo, New York, which was a site of a racial massacre. The anchor broke down after talking to one of the eyewitnesses of the shooting who said that she taught her daughter to “become small and invisible" while preparing her for such incidents. Victor claimed that he has covered 15 such incidents this year. He said, “I’ve done 15 of these. At least the ones I can count. And we keep having the conversation about Democrats will say guns, Republicans will say mental health and nothing will change. And I’ll probably do another one this year."

He further goes on to ask, “Is this the way we’re supposed to live? Are we destined to just keep doing this city after city? Have we just resigned that this is what we are going to be?"

This came in as a heavily armed 18-year-old man shot 10 people dead on Saturday at a Buffalo, New York grocery store in a “racially motivated" attack that he live-streamed on camera. The gunman was then arrested after the massacre, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news conference.

The gunman shot four people in the parking lot of the Tops supermarket, three of them fatally then went inside and continued firing, Gramaglia said.

Stephen Belongia, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Buffalo field office, told the news conference that the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime. “We are investigating this incident as both a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism," Belongia said.

John Flynn, the district attorney for Erie County, where Buffalo is located, said the suspect would be arraigned on charges of murder in the first degree. When asked if the shooter could face the death penalty on the federal level, the US attorney for the Western District of New York, Trini Ross, said, “All options are on the table as we go forward with the investigation."

