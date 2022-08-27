WATCH: Coldplay's Chris Martin Stops Mid-Gig to Draw a Tattoo For Mega Fan

A mega fan of the English rock band, Coldplay, was blown away when an unimaginable moment happened in front of his eyes. The lead singer of the band, Chris Martin, stopped mid-gig and designed a tattoo for the fan.

Mattie Jolley, a resident of Hertfordshire, was attending the Coldplay concert. He brought along a huge signboard that read, “Chris, design my tattoo, please." During the time when the band was performing their very popular track, Fix You, the frontman, Chris, noticed the sign and steered his way through a thick crowd to draw a tattoo for Mattie.

Loaded with excitement, Mattie shared the moment when his favourite singer came to him to draw him a tattoo. Sharing the video, Mattie, in the caption, wrote, “So last night still has not hit. Getting don’t panic was great but better of all, Chris saw my sign and came down to me during Fix You to draw me a tattoo…like WHAT!"

Take a look at the clip here:

Talking about the unforgettable experience, Mattie told NTK, “As soon as it happened, I burst into tears realising what had just happened and I was more in shock," as reported by LAD Bible. Chris came down from the stage and drew a heart enclosed within an infinity sign.

He added, “He had noticed me throughout the show. We made a lot of eye contact, which made me feel so happy and connected to the band. He picked me out of an 80,0000-strong crowd to make my night even better, he did not have to do it and I am so grateful he did."

It is no surprise that Mattie is planning to get the one-of-a-kind tattoo designed by Chris. Mattie said that he has not finalized what he is going to get but plans to get the drawing tattooed along with the words “Never Give Up."

