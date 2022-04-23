WATCH: Cook Spits into Naan at Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Shocking Clip Goes Viral

A viral video reportedly from Uttar Pradesh showed a cook spitting into a naan before putting it inside the tandoor purportedly at a wedding. MSB News shared the video on Twitter, reporting that the incident occurred in UP’s Modinagar. Ghaziabad Police’s official Twitter handle responded to the video, stating that Inspector in-charge of Modinagar has been directed to investigate the matter and take necessary action. News18 could not independently establish the veracity of the video. The incidents of the clip seem to transpire in relative darkness.

This is not the first time that such an incident has surfaced on social media. A similar incident was reported from Ghaziabad last year. An elderly man was caught on camera spitting on rotis while working at a Dhaba named Chicken Point. The viral clip was shot by a customer, who went there to have a meal and noticed that the man flattening the dough in an unusual manner before putting it in the tandoor. On close inspection, it was found that the man was spitting on the rotis before putting it inside the hot tandoor. The man is identified as Tamizuddin, a native of the Kishanganj district in Bihar. The video, shared on Twitter, went viral and has been viewed by thousands of people who were disgusted by the deed of the cook and demanded immediate action against him. According to reports, the culprit, Tamizuddin, was apprehended and sent to jail, and an FIR was registered against him.

In February 2021, an incident from a wedding in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, revealed a similar disgusting deed where a man was captured on camera spitting on rotis while making them. Another such incident happened in a restaurant in West Delhi, which was also shot on video and went viral due to the sickening nature of the action. The culprits in one of the cases were booked under the National Security Act of 1980.

