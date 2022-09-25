WATCH: Courageous RPF Officers Rescue Man Who Fell Between Moving Train and Platform

In a real account of courage, two officers of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) recently saved the life of a man who accidentally fell into the small gap between the platform and a moving train. The incident took place at the Coimbatore railway station in Tamil Nadu and CCTV footage of the same is going viral on the internet. The clip showcases a train moving at the station when a man suddenly slips and falls into the platform and the track. The bystanders gather around to make an attempt to save the man when two RPF officers quickly jump in to pull him off the gap. The task wasn’t easy as the small gap makes it difficult for the man to escape.

But the rescuers do not give up and successfully get the man to safety. The two RPF officers are identified to be ASI Arunji and Lady HC PP Mini. The CCTV footage was shared on the official Twitter account of RPF India to pay tribute to the officer’s bravery. The department stated, “Yet another story of Bravery and Courage! Every day heroes RPF ASI Arunjit & Lady HC P.P. Mini in utter disregard for their own safety, went beyond their call of duty to pull out a passenger back to the platform when he got stuck in the gap between platform and train at Coimbatore station." Watch the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it amassed thousands of views on the micro-blogging site. A barrage of internet users responded to the clip to pay tribute to the efforts of the courageous officers. A netizen wrote, “Great work towards humanity. Well done. Congratulations."

Another added, “Tremendous job done. Keep it up."

One more joined, “Salute to our heroes."

If the video is anything to go by, the man appears to have come out of an almost lethal accident with minor injuries. However, an update on the anonymous man’s health is yet awaited by the department.

