Watch: Cow Sliding Down Mountain Covered With Snow is Weekend Vibes

The hilarious video shared on Twitter shows a cow instead of walking down the mountain opted for the easy and fastest way out to reach the bottom of the hill.

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 15:30 IST

The hilarious video shared on Twitter shows a cow, instead of walking down the mountain

The animal kingdom never fails to amaze us. Their unique antiques often make our funny bones tickle. Why do only humans get to have all the fun in snow mountains? This time a video is making rounds online of a cow sliding down a hill. The hilarious video shared on Twitter shows a cow, instead of walking down the mountain, opted for the easy and fastest way out to reach the bottom of the hill.

In the nine-second video, the cow slides down the mountain cladded with snow with ease. He makes a perfect landing and stands up while another cow can be seen at the bottom of the hill.

“Cow sliding down a hill…" said the caption of the now-viral clip.

Micro-blogging users have started the pun fest while they reacted to the video. One of the users commented, “Who needs a snowboard?"

Another person said, “That’s the weekend there at the bottom of the hill…"

One more user added, “So is that a slushee or a milkshake?"

Another user added, “And that’s why Swizz milk chocolate tastes so good. The cows have their winter theme park."

Many users have shared videos of other animals sliding around. One of the users shared a clip of an otter.

Another cybersurfer added a snippet of a baby elephant.

The video has been retweeted more than 11 thousand and garnered more than 2.2 million views since it was uploaded.

Earlier, a video went viral of a cow casually walking out of a supermarket in Austria. The video showed a few people standing on the street around the supermarket. Suddenly, the cow appeared from the store which left the commuters stunned. People who were around the shop quickly took out their phones and recorded the funny moment.

first published: November 12, 2022, 15:30 IST
last updated: November 12, 2022, 15:30 IST

