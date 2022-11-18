WATCH: Crabs Spotted on Their Way to Christmas Island as Annual Migration Begins in Australia

An ocean of red crabs is making its way over to Australia’s Christmas Island. About 65 million red crabs are in the process of annual migration from the rainforest to the island to mate and lay eggs. In a clip shared by Now This News, the crabs can be seen crawling away as some roads are blocked and crab bridges are kept in place to let them safely cross other roads. In some places, it truly looks like the red ocean has come to the land. The sight is magnificent. Take a peek here:

Social media users were in awe of how adorable these crabs looked. A few Instagram users called them “cute" and others were excited to see the migration. An Instagram user wrote, “Nah! They are just franchising new Krusty Krab locations."

“I would like to go there one day and say to a complete stranger, ‘You’ve got crabs!’" commented another user, making a reference to the popular card game.

Meanwhile, a third Instagram user had a rather unusual question: “Is it illegal to catch one?"

The red crab migration begins with the first rainfall of the monsoon. Since Australia is in the southern hemisphere, the seasons are reversed from the northern hemisphere. This is why this usually happens in October or November, but can sometimes be as late as December or January, according to Parks Australia.

The Male crabs are said to lead the migration towards the sea. While female crabs tag along. However, the exact timing or speed of this process is not similar. The migration is determined by the phase of the moon. And these red crabs know exactly when they need to leave their homes to make it to the sea. Each female crab produces about 100 thousand eggs that she holds in a brood pouch. However, most years, none or very few baby crabs survive. But in some years, so many will emerge from the sea that it will be enough to maintain their population. Christmas Island is one of the most popular tourist locations to witness the exquisite sight of this annual migration.

