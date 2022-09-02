WATCH: Curious Golden Retriever Scares Herself And A Herd Of Manatees While Swimming

Dogs are said to be good swimmers and a video trending on social media proves it. A video surfaced over the internet in which a curious golden retriever named Flip can be seen swimming at Orange Beach in Alabama, US, but got scared after he reached near the manatees. The video was recorded by Sage Taylor. In the now viral clip, the happy dog can be seen swimming along the port at the beach.

As Flip gently paddle near the aggregation of marine mammals, the calm water erupted into splashes and it not only spooked the dog but also the manatees. In the video, Taylor’s screams can be also heard while she called Flip.

In a chat with Fox10 news, Taylor said that she and Flip had noticed the herd of about eight to 10 manatees swimming in the water off to the beach but observing them from afar wasn’t enough for the dog.

“She wanted to get a little more action, so she went in the water and scared all of them," Taylor added. After the incident, according to Taylor, the dog was a ‘little shaken-up.’ She also told the news portal that Flip didn’t let her sheer love for water die and back to enjoying her time in water.

