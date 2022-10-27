Watch: Cyclists Tumble One After Another Following Team Member's Mistake

The basic principle of teamwork is that each member compliments and supports the other and if one fails, the others fall too. You may have heard the famous quote of Benjamin Franklin which says “One rotten apple spoils the barrel". This phrase can be validated by numerous incidents happening around us where if one falls, they bring down the accompanying others as well, albeit not always intentionally. The video you are going to see today is a hilarious manifestation of this very phrase.

It shows how a team of cyclists speeding down a road falls, in a chain reaction. The video was uploaded by Twitter handle The Best Viral, which often uploads clips that are a laugh riot for users. The video opens with some sort of cycle marathon where 4 cyclists, complete with head and eye gear, are speeding down what looks like a highway.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

However, the cyclist in the front commits a folly where he lets go of one of the handles to drink water out of a flask. This results in losing his balance and falling. However, he invariably causes a chain reaction where the second cyclist collides with his fallen cycle and falls and the other two meet the same fate. Take a look at the hilarious mess.

The video was likely taken from some speeding vehicle or a camera attached to the rear of another cycle. The video has got more than 32,000 views and 330 retweets with most users blaming the cyclist for attempting to drink water causing the others to fall as well. Another user pointed out that it was folly for all of them to even cycle so close to each other.

