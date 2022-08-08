WATCH: Dad Makes 'Flamethrower' Toy For His Son, Leaves Internet Divided

While most children are addicted to PlayStation and video games these days, it is always a good idea to go out of the house and play some outdoor games. To make sure this happens, a dad made a fascinating toy for his kids. Going by the Twitter name ‘Action Movie Kid,’ the man managed to create an epic ‘flamethrower’ for his kids. According to a report by Dexerto, the father in question is Daniel ‘Hashi’ Hashimoto. He has posted a Twitter video of his kids playing with a cordless leafblower with orange and red silk fabric. It has been tied to the nozzle.

“Did we just build the best toy ever?" read the caption of the video. Children in the clip can be seen enjoying and having the times of their lives. Just below the original video, he posted another video with his VFX talents. The edited video shows realistic flames jetting out the end of the leafblower. Have a look for yourself:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather millions of views. Tweeple can also be seen retweeting the video with their own captions. The video seems to have divided the internet. While few are lauding the dad for his efforts, others are not sure if this toy is a good idea for kids. “Am i the only one who feels like the people condemning this are just using a different flavor of the ‘video games cause violence’ argument? There’s a fine line between play and committing a crime. Did none of you have a water gun or snowball fight," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Does no one have a problem with glorifying / trivialising one of the most horrific weapons of war?"

Here are a few reactions:

Do you think toys like these affect the minds of children in a bad way? What is your take on the same?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here