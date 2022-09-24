WATCH: Dad Surprises Toddler With Playhouse Elevator and the Reaction is Pure Joy

A heart-touching video of a father surprising his baby with a handmade playhouse has melted several hearts on the internet. The best part of the surprise playhouse is that it consists of an elevator. The baby in the video shares an infectious smile while taking a quick ride on the elevator and his precious reaction has left the internet in extreme awe. Twitter user Danny Deraney shared the viral video in question. “This Dad built his son a playhouse with an elevator and the baby’s reaction is pure joy," wrote Deraney while sharing the clip. The video begins with the little boy rushing toward the elevator.

The boy claps and laughs in excitement as he steps inside the elevator when he is instructed to shut the latch. He understands the assignment but is unable to put the latch himself and that’s when the dad steps in to ensure the baby’s safety. Once everything’s set, the dad pulls a rope connected to the elevator which lifts itself to the top. The baby is then instructed to ‘hold on tight’ during the elevator ride. If the video is anything to go by, it seems that the little munchkin loved the surprise house. Watch the video below:

The video that was uploaded on Thursday, September 22, has amassed over 4.4 million views within two days. A barrage of users have responded to the clip to laud the parent’s effort. A user wrote, “Look what parents do to just make their child smile….look when you grow up remember this about your parents."

Another joked about how the baby will now throw a tantrum to be on the elevator every time, “Wait until he wants to do that all day and you’re drawing the rope 96th time and he’s still as excited as if it’s his first time"

One more commented, “Dad is gonna really get an upper body workout until he figures out a way to automate that elevator."

Meanwhile, a netizen found the clip extremely warming, “There’s no better sound in the world than a baby’s laughter! I don’t care who you are it warms the heart!"

The identity of the viral dad and baby remains unclear as of yet.

