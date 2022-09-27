WATCH: Daddy Yankee Meets His 90-year-old Fan Who is Battling Cancer

Most of us dream about meeting our favourite celebrity in real life. And for this 90-year-old grandma, the dream finally came true when she met her favourite rapper and singer Daddy Yankee during a concert in Madison Square Garden in New York. The elderly woman, who has been battling uterine cancer for nearly a year, not just got a front-row seat at the concert but also met her favourite singer backstage. The whole series of events were recorded and shared on social media by the woman’s granddaughter, who also planned this surprise for her.

The now-viral Instagram reel starts with the old woman enjoying Daddy Yankee’s song on TV even when she is in the hospital. The Reels moves to show the 90-year-old waiting for the Despacito singer at backstage with his photo frame. He comes out to greet her. Daddy also gives a warm hug to his oldest fan and signs the photo frame. In the clip, the woman’s granddaughter also mentioned that the singer was so sweet that he gave them front-row seats at the concert.

“Dreams do come true. This is my grandma, Mami Flor. Mami Flor is 90 years old, she’s been battling uterine cancer for almost a year now and her biggest dream was meeting Daddy Yankee. She’s loved him for years and his music has been her biggest support during her treatments. First I want to thank God for always listening to my prayers. I’m so grateful I was able to make her dream come true. Thank you Daddy Yankee for your sweetheart and for being so sweet, gentle and loving with my grandma," read the caption posted along with the video

The video has garnered more than 7,000 views since it was uploaded.

However, this is not the first such clip of a celebrity’s sweet gesture for their fans. In 2018, Johnny Depp visited the paediatric patients as Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean at a Paris Hospital.

