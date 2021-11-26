WATCH: Dancing Dad Ricky Pond Grooves to Hit Track 'Jugnu', Internet Loves it

Ricky Pond often makes it to the news with his mind boggling moves on songs that he performs either solo or with his family. He recently grooved on the song Jugnu, sung by singer-rapper Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi, with his son Dallin J Pond. The father-son duo did some well co-ordinated moves as they drew appreciation from the people. The comment section was flooded with people praising the moves of both, while many appreciated Dallin’s steps. Ricky has also tagged the artists of the song in his performance with his son requesting the people to do the same in the comment section. The reel has been liked by more than 2 lakh people.

With a fan following of 452k followers, Ricky keeps uploading videos of him performing on different songs and keeping his fans entertained. He has also uploaded a video performing on song Bijlee Bijlee,and has also tagged the creators of the popular track.

He recently uploaded an InstagramReel dancing on song Koi Sehri Babuwith his teenage daughter Audrey Pond. Ricky tagged the artists of the song Asha Bhosle and Divya Agarwal in his post. Users went on to express their admiration for his dancing moves on Bollywoodsongs. This video was uploaded on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

Ricky’s Instagram bio describes him as a ‘dancing dad’ with 4 kids and having a target to reach 6,00,000 followers. He is very popular on the internet with the name Dancing Dad. Professionally, he works as a graphic designer and lives on the west coast of the Washington state. Ricky is a trained clog dancer but since he is working as a graphic designer now, dancing has taken a backseat. His popularity has rose to such a level that he is now getting requests from some famous content creators and influencers for collaborations.

