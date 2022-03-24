WATCH: Daring Cop Jumps in front of Express Train in Thane, Saves Teen's Life

Watching a teenager jump before a running train, a railway police constable did not think twice before pulling him to safety. The incident took place at the Vitthalwadi railway station in Maharashtra’s Thane district on March 23. The 18-year-old teenager had jumped on the railway tracks seconds before an express train crossed the station at significant speed. Fortunately, the bravery of a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable helped save the life of the boy. The heroic act of the constable was captured by a CCTV installed at the station. In the video uploaded by ANI on Twitter, the boy can be seen wandering on the railway station while standing on the edge of the platform.

The boy waits for the Madurai Express to approach and jumps on the tracks with the intention to kill himself. This alerted Constable Hrishikesh Mane who was present on the platform at that time. As soon as the boy gets in front of the train, Mane can be seen jumping after him. Displaying unflinching courage, Mane pushes the boy to the other side moments before the train zoomed past them.

As the video came to the fore, Constable Hrishikesh Mane was lauded for being attentive and selflessly saving the boy. “Hats off to RPF personnel…great courage sir…proud of you," wrote one Twitter user. Another user praised Mane for his act and wrote “Great presence of mind shown by the police." Meanwhile, others too acknowledged that Mane put his own life at risk as one wrote “Good man and a real gem! He didn’t hesitate for a minute!"

Notably, this is not the first time that a railway police constable has jumped into action to save someone’s life. In June last year, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable had saved a passenger who fell while trying to get off a moving train.

The incident, which took place at the Borivali station in Mumbai, was captured in a CCTV footage shared later by the RPF on Twitter.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

