WATCH: Daring Heathrow Airport Landings Amid Storm Eunice Livestreamed by Thousands

Storm Eunice has been ravaging across the UK at present. In midst of the whipping storm, thousands tuned in to see pilots make risky but brilliant landings at London's Heathrow Airport via a YouTube telecast. Warned to stay at home because of the storm, Britons found a source of thrill at home watching wobbly descents at the airport. As Storm Eunice wreaked havoc on transportation networks, some 3.3 million people tuned in to one YouTube webcast by “BIG JET TV." Jets that didn't line up correctly were seen pulling up and retrying. Jerry Dyer, the host of Big Jet TV, kept them glued to the screen with his thorough commentary. As the sound of severe winds could be heard in the background, he analysed the landings, explaining the rapid movements.

While agreeing that watching the nail-biting landings, while sitting at the safety of one’s home was entertaining, it was a very nervous moment for the passengers on board the aircrafts that were landing. He lauded the pilots and crew working at the airport as he made encouraging comments about pilots as planes roared ahead.

“Right now, the conditions are really harsh with 70 mph and gusting gusts, and what's fantastic is you get to see the pilots' expertise and how they handle it," he continued.

His dramatic commentary added thrill and suspense to the already nail biting scenes that unfolded. “He’s gone around, he’s gone around … he’s had enough,” Dyer said at another point, describing another jet’s decision to loop around and and try landing later. Many planes were seen unable to land at the first attempt and loop around to try later.

Jerry was not shooting from the airport's premises nor had any sort of collaboration with the airport, according to a spokeswoman for Heathrow Airport.

Storm Eunice, which formed in the middle Atlantic and was sped up by the jet stream from the Azores to Europe, posed a threat to life, according to the British Meteorological Office. According to Cirium data, 436 flights were cancelled across the United Kingdom due to storm Eunice's record winds.

