Watch: Deadly Tornado Sends Car Flying Leaving Internet Terrified

There is nothing scarier than the wrath of nature. If floods, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and other natural calamities occur on a large scale, they can easily disrupt human life. Hence, it is always advised that you stay indoors whenever there is a warning announcement of a supposed calamity.

Because not following the guidelines might prove to be detrimental to your life. Take, for example, this particular viral video that has been doing rounds on the Internet. The clip depicts a tornado completely blowing a car off the road, making it disappear into thin air.

The frightening clip has been dropped on Twitter by an account named Oddly Terrifying. “Tornado forms on the car while driving," read the tweet.

The visual footage captures a person driving a car amid alarming weather, dotted with grey clouds and howling winds. The driver or the person, presumably seated beside them, seems to have recorded the video. As the clip progresses, we find another car, taking a turn from the left and merging on the main road, just in front of the former vehicle.

However, no sooner than the second car had gone a little way, a harrowing tornado formed over it. The deadly natural calamity appears to swallow the other car as the vehicle swirls in it, before completely getting invisible. The Twister then circulates forward, leaving mass destruction behind.

Twitterati was left stunned by the spine-chilling video and expressed their shock in the comments. “Where did the white car go?????" questioned one user. “I hope that driver survived," wished another. “This is exactly how my cousin died. Picked his truck up, pitched him out, and then dropped the truck on top of him, in the middle of a field. Brutal," shared a third individual.

This blood-curdling video is a striking reminder of the brutal force of nature and that you should always abide by its laws. So far, the video has garnered more than 6.3 million views and collected over 167.4k likes on the micro-blogging platform. What do you think about this video?

