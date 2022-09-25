WATCH: Deer Jumps Over Moving Car, Netizens Call it a 'Narrow Escape'

A video of a deer jumping over a moving call has hit the internet and gone viral. The bizarre video perfectly shows a driver’s close call with a deer. Uploaded by Michigan State Police Fifth District on Twitter, the video perfectly captures three deers sprinting across a road at night. “Fall has arrived,with that comes the infamous increase of crossings. Watch here as Tpr. Anderson encounters a small herd & uses quick braking to avoid contact," read the caption of the video. It further says, “Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve."

Captured on camera, the video is a narrow escape for a driver driving in front of the police cruiser. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to garner over 3.3K views. “Watch this a few times and you’ll see the deer clearing the car in front of the trooper’s car," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “That deer definitely lettered in Track & Field." Tweeples can also be seen retweeting the video with their own caption.

Meanwhile, earlier, a football match in the Washington state of the US had to be halted when some uninvited guests invaded the field. No, it wasn’t some prankster who wanted to interrupt the match but a whole family of deer showed up on the ground during the game.

The amusing incident was caught in a video that later went viral after being shared online. Uploaded on Instagram, the clip shows a deer running around on the football field as surprised players watch on. Soon, another deer enters the frame and plays joyfully with the other fawn. As the camera zooms out, it gets evident that a family of three deer had made their way onto the field and was having quite a great time.

