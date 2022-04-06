Watch: Dentist Asks Assistant For Tool, Patient's Reaction Leaves Internet in Splits

Love and companionship are hard to find. In today’s fast-paced world, people, especially the younger generation, are desperate to find validation or companionship and, in their quest, they often misinterpret mundane things as signs of love. It is both sad and sometimes hilarious, as such people often end up making a fool of themselves. A short video that has gone viral recently shows a woman who was looking for signs of love from the dentist who was treating her.

Aptly titled ‘when you have been single for far too long’, the video shows the woman at a clinic. The dentist then lends out his hand to his assistant to ask for one of his tools. However, the patient is misinterpreting it. She thinks the dentist has extended his hand to make a heart shape along with hers, so she promptly joins her fingers with that of the dentist and tries to complete the heart shape. The dentist then lowers her hand forcefully and grabs the tool from his assistant and that is when the patient realises that she has made a fool of herself.

This 5-second video has received more than 5 million views and over 70,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Needless to say, the comment section was absolutely a laugh-fest with several users having hilarious takes on the common problems of single people. A user even shared another similar video

While some are saying, these are issues dentists have to face daily, others opined that some people are single for so long that they are ready to give away their hearts in a jiffy and then get them broken in a jiffy as well, much like the patient in the video.

