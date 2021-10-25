WATCH: Desi Bride Drives Off to Wedding Venue While Vibing to Bollywood Song

In a video which is going viral on the internet, a fully decked-up bride is seen jumping into a car and driving off to meet her groom, while swaying to the beats of the song ‘Hamari Shaadi Mein’ from the movie Vivah starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. The video, which has been shared by the bride’s stylist, is grabbing a lot of eyeballs and comments are pouring in from viewers. The video has become a hit because of its fun and breezy vibe, mixed with the bubbling excitement of thenew bride.

The bride, who has been identified as Aakrity Sethi, is in her full bridal attire, complete with the trousseau and jewellery. Her make-up artist Parul Garg posted the video from her official Instagram handle. The video was captioned, “When the bride couldn’t wait to get to the venue and decides to take things in her own hand."

Watch the video here:

Comments such as ‘beautiful bride’ and ‘swaggy bride’ peppered the comment section, while most of the viewers rained heart and fire emojis. So far, the video has over 66,000 views and the numbers are increasing by the second.

In another similar instance that surfaced a couple of months ago, a Kashmiri bride named Sana Shabnum from Baramullah district was seen taking control of the steering wheel as she drove her husband Sheikh Amir to her in-laws’ house on the wedding day in a Mahindra Thar. A few other such instances have been reported too as this is slowly emerging as a new trend where brides are coming out as bold and looking to break traditional stereotypes instead of following the norm of being meek and shy on their wedding day. And this certainly is one way of breaking traditions. Would you try something like this on your D-day?

