Watch: Desi Dadi’s Savage Reply to Her Grandson Has Internet in Splits

There are so many videos that go viral on social media daily. Some of them are emotional, while others are hilarious. People do share a strong bond with their grandparents. Often a conversation with them is too sweet to handle and sometimes a savage reply from them might also make you laugh out loud. Recently, a cute conversation between a grandmother and grandson has been making rounds on the internet. In the now-viral video, a man records his chat with his grandmother and the savage reply by this dadi might leave you in splits.

The clip opens with the man asking his granny if she prayed for his brother and he was born. She agreed. Then he stated that she prayed for his sister and she was born. She agreed again. After that, he asked her who prayed for him. The next thing she said might tickle your funny bones.

Advertisement

“Dadi se panga nhi (Don’t mess with grandmother)," the user wrote in the caption of the Twitter post.

Watch the video here:

The micro-blogging site users have had a gala time reacting to the video. One of the users commented, “Dadi bhi ese hi bolti hai meri (My grandmother also speaks the same way)."

Another said, “Dadi se panga nhi, sabhi sigma rule ka nichod hai dadi ki reply (Don’t mess with Dadi, it is the essence of all sigma rule dadi’s reply).

Advertisement

The video has garnered more than 17,000 views since being posted.

Earlier, another cute video went viral on Instagram when a girl introduced her grandfather in the video. The clip melted a million hearts when the girl nudged her grandfather to say that she was her granddaughter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here