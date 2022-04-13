WATCH: Desi Dancer Busts Stereotypes as He Grooves in Lehenga on NY Streets

From grooving to the beats of a Bollywood song in his kitchen to flaunting his moves in a lehenga on a New York street, dancer Jainil Mehta has inspired many all while breaking stereotypes. The 22-year-old choreographer, who has now gone viral for dancing elegantly while dressed in a skirt, was just five when he developed a passion for dancing. Jainil revealed in an Instagram post that he first danced with his house help in the kitchen and was soon hooked to the art form. “I made the living room my stage and before I realised, I’d fallen in love with dancing," Jainil shared. With a supportive mother who recognised her son’s passion for dancing, Jainil started taking dance training at the age of 7.

But the dancer did not discover his love for lehengas until he was captivated watching an actress dancing in a Bollywood film. “I was awestruck by its flair & thought, I wish I had a lehenga like that too!," wrote Jainil.

After getting his curiosity triggered, Jainil rushed to her mother’s closet and grabbed one of her long skirts. And this is when the young dancer embraced a lehenga for the first time and enhanced his performance with it.

But initially, Jainil made sure to lock the room while he grooved to Bollywood songs in lehenga. However, according to Jainil, it wasn’t because boys are not supposed to wear a skirt. “The thought of boys [not wearing] skirts never crossed my mind," he added. Instead, Jainil was just afraid as he took his mother’s skirt without permission.

Interestingly, when Janil’s parents saw how gracefully he sported a lehenga, they encouraged him to pursue dancing as a career. Although Jainil loved dancing in lehenga in the comfort of his home, he hesitated to publicly display his passion.

He shared that even after moving to Los Angeles, US at the age of 18 to study dance, he “never abandoned my thought of wearing skirts." Later, Jainil found a way to express his love for lehenga publicly. He started posting videos on social media and soon became a voice for many who supported gender neutral clothing.

Now, Jainil’s videos, especially the one where he dances to Jhume Re Gori from Gangubai Kathiwadi, has garnered millions of views on Instagram. He shared that he is living his dream in New York City while thrashing stereotypes with his flair and grace.

