WATCH: Desi Fans Groove to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' At IND Vs WI T20I in Florida

Team India registered a massive victory of 88 runs against West Indies in a thrilling 5th T20I match that took place on Sunday, August 7 in Florida, US. However, it wasn’t just the country’s victory that has been making the noise on the internet. The celebratory dance of the fans in the stands of the stadium has gone viral on the internet. In the viral clip, a group of bystanders can be seen shaking their legs to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s hit item number Oo Antava.

Desi fans who were present at the venue could not control their excitement as the song began to play at the international cricket stadium. The viral video in question features a group of men literally going crazy on the high-tempo beat of the popular number that was released a year ago. If the video is anything to go by, then the fans at the stadium did not hold anything back to flaunt their desi moves to celebrate India’s 4-1 win series in the ongoing tournament. Watch the viral video here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online it went viral in no time. Netizens who watched the video did not fail to appreciate fans’ craziness about the item number. One user wrote, “So many songs came after it but it remains popular." Meanwhile, another said “Almost one year but still number one dance song. Sustained craze!" The video has garnered over 3 thousand views and more than 700 likes on the micro-blogging site. The clip was shared by a Twitter user under the caption, “Oo Antava song at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium Lauderhill, Florida".

Talking about the popularity of the song, Oo Antava features in the tracklist of the hit South movie Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The music video of the hit track has already crossed over 2.3 million views on YouTube and has continued to remain one of the hit party anthems of the country ever since its release.

Meanwhile, Team India managed to put up 188 runs on the scoreboard with Shreyas Iyer registering 64 runs off 40 balls which was followed by Deepak Hooda who earned 38 runs for the team in the blue. While chasing 189 runs to win, West Indies were all out in 15.4 overs by putting up only 100 runs in total on the scoreboard. Indian Bowlers did some exceptional performances during the intense match and Ravi Bishnoi became the leading wicket-taker of the match by sending back four West Indies players to the pavilion. In addition to this, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel both managed to take three wickets each.

