WATCH: Desi Grandma Grooving to 'Pushpa' Song Has Stunned the Internet

There is an old saying – age is just a number – and this woman in a viral video is proving it right. In the last few months, a number of elderly people have taken the internet by storm with his dance moves, quirky dialogues, and adorable reactions. Now, video of an elderly woman rocking the dance stage with her super energetic dance on Saami Saaami has gone viral on the internet. The woman danced to the tune, which is from the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

In the clip, Mounika Yadav’s popular song Saami Saami plays in the background as the Dadi goes bonkers and shows off her nimble movements. Well, dance like no one is watching you and this desi Dadi is clearly dropping cues how to do it. The clip was shared by an Instagram page, which goes by the name – Gidda Company. So far, the clip has amassed over 59,000 plays leaving the netizens entertained and tons of comments. The page had further asked its followers to tag people who will dance like the Dadi in the future.

While some drew hilarious comparisons between the dadi and Bollywood star Nora Fatehi, a user stated that there are chances the actor might copy the viral dadi’s energetic dance moves. Another user even called the dadi “female version of champak chacha." The clip has left the internet in splits but this isn’t the first time dancing moves of an elderly have taken the internet by storm.

Meanwhile, it’s been months since its release, but Telugu blockbuster Pushpa – The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is still making waves on the internet. People are not yet over with mouthing some of its popular dialogues and grooving to the beats of its music album. The craze for the movie continues to grip social media.

