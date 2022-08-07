WATCH: Desi Grandpa Gets Honorary Doctorate at 75, Celebrates With Wholesome Photoshoot

It is always wholesome to see your grandparents happy and cheerful. In a video which is currently going viral a granddaughter arranges for a photoshoot for his grandfather. The duo is celebrating because the 75-year-old received an honorary doctorate degree. Uploaded on Instagram by SikhExpo, the video is captioned as, “This is wholesome love! This is what we need more of in this world. Photo shoot was adorable." It further read, “Congratulations on the honorary doctorate degree!" The video was originally uploaded on TikTok by MankiranDulku.

In the video, the grand daughter can be seen arranging for a photoshoot at the set. The 75-year-old man is also accompanies by his wife who is wearing a green salwar kameez. The end of the video displays wholesome images of the couple. In a few images, the couple can be seen holding the degree. Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 50K likes. “I want to be like them when I grow up," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Wow No that’s what you call motivation you can do anything at any age young or old."

“Love to see it! Never to old to learn," commented another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, in another video which has gone viral a granddaughter-grandfather can be seen dancing together. The video was posted by photographer Bijju Narayanan. The opens to showing, a man dancing in the foreground, while the bride and groom can be seen standing behind him on the stage. The video also shows the tripod of a cameraperson who is recording the event. The man, who is clad in the South Indian traditional attire that is a shirt atop a lungi, can be seen grooving perfectly by matching the tunes and rhythm of the much-loved song.

After some time his granddaughter joins him. The girl is also seen calling others to join them. However, the man steals the show entirely. The guests present on the stage along, with the bride and the groom, are seen as truly amused by the duo’s performance.

