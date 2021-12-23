WATCH: Desi Husband Teaches Wife to Eat With Chopsticks in Adorable Video

There is no dearth of adorable videos on the internet that go viral and the latest to join the bandwagon is that of a newlywed couple enjoying Chinese cuisine. While the food looked enticing in itself, what did strike a chord was how patiently the husband was teaching his wife how to use chopsticks. We have all been there. Using chopsticks isn’t an easy task and some guidance is always welcome.

The video was shared by the official Instagram page of the restaurant Thapa Chinese Wok in Gwalior which the couple had visited. The video was captioned “Love means learning new things every day!! Thank you for coming!!"

Advertisement

The couple, who have been identified as Sai Gurung and Akshita Gurung, are seen in the video seated at the table with a bowl of noodles. The husband tutors the wife on how to use chopsticks while eating noodles and the wife follows suit.

After some trying, by the end of the video, the husband’s efforts seem to have paid off as she is seen handling those chopsticks quite well. The entire video runs to the tune of the song Hawayein by Arijit Singh in the background which makes it all the more adorable. Hawayein is a hit number from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s movie Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The video, with a million views, won the hearts of people who couldn’t stop gushing about the adorable couple. One user wrote, “This is a beautiful moment" while another user said, “Such an adorable moment" with a heart emoticon.

Advertisement

Most people agreed that the couple look cute together. “Life is made up of these lovely moments of togetherness," read one comment.

Such videos reiterate that there is no age to learning new things and when you do it with people you love the most, it becomes yet another fun process.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.