Watch: Differently Abled Woman Weightlifting on One Leg Inspires Internet

“A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure despite overwhelming obstacles." This quote by late actor Christopher D’Olier Reeve finds its relevance in a video, which went viral recently. In this clip, a woman is performing weightlifting. But there’s more to it.

The video stands apart from the rest because the woman can be seen lifting these heavy weights and standing on one leg. She doesn’t have another limb, and it was shocking as well as inspiring to viewers on social media.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named @ValaAfshar with the caption, “Know yourself and you will win all battles. —Sun Tzu, The Art of War".

This clip shows how this woman first makes herself ready to perform the laborious task. She then lifts the heavyweights and stands for some time. This lady then performs some exercise with these weights, before putting them down. The 41-second video has garnered a humongous 3,50,0000 views and counting.

A user wrote, “Disabled but self-actualized. She looks stronger than me."

Advertisement

Apart from admiring her strength, one of the users was also motivated to hit the gym soon.

One similar video went viral some time back, of a boy from Chhattisgarh — Gokaran Patil — who was born without hands. However, he didn’t let this disability act as an obstacle in his objective of being a painter. He learnt to paint with his feet. Gokaran’s video of painting beautiful pictures was shared by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla.

Advertisement

Gokaran’s fascinating artwork made it hard to believe that he had painted these pictures without using his hands. His work reflects the folk art and culture of Chhattisgarh. He has been rewarded with numerous prizes as well for his talent. Gokaran is also trained in Computer Applications and has a Master’s degree in Fine Arts.

The video garnered more than 1,89,000 views and counting.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here