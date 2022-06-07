WATCH: Disney Employee Ruins Man's Marriage Proposal

It is certainly not a good feeling when someone ruins your wedding proposal. You will probably be fuming with anger or might even break down in tears. Well, something similar happened to a man, who was proposing to his girlfriend for marriage at Disneyland Paris theme park. The man had reportedly taken permission from a park employee before mounting a platform in front of Cinderella’s Castle to pop the question. As soon as he went down on his knee holding a ring box, a male employee ran into the scene, darted between the couple, and grabbed the ring box. He asked them to get down and complete their ceremony off the platform. The camera which was intended to capture the beautiful moment of the couple recorded the entire incident.

After being stripped of its self-governing status in Florida, the Disney corporation once again got under the fire, moment after the proposal interruption video, went viral. The clip, which was shared on Reddit, received back clash as people were disappointed over the employee’s action.

“POS destroyed my best friend’s moment. He asked for permission beforehand," the Redditor wrote alongside the video, which has so far racked up over 96 thousand upvotes.

“What’s wrong with the spot they’re on anyway?" a user said, while another mocked that “Their admission pass didn’t include the $149 optional ‘Proposal Photograph’ fee." People also opined that the staff guy was happy to ruin the couple’s moment, and trolled him for snatching the ring from the man’s hand. A Redditor said, “Man it seems like he was so happy to ruin the moment." “Trying to figure out if the dude was happier enforcing rules or ruining the moment. He was legitimately happier for ruining the moment," read a comment on the post.

